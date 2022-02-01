Southern States Bancshares Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 8th. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83. Southern States Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

