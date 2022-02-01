Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $173,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,996,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $290.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

