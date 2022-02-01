Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,197,000.

BATS:PTLC opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

