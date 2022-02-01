Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

