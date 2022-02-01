Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.91. The company has a market capitalization of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

