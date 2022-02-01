SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $300.14 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

