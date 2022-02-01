SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.