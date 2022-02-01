SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

