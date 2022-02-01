SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96.

