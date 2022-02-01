SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,082. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.