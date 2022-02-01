SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 123,390 shares.The stock last traded at $201.58 and had previously closed at $204.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $214.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

