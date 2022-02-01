Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $14,633,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 187.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 286,396 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 186,610 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 67,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.