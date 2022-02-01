Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00190237 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00028836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00388491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00070597 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

