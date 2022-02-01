Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.44).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

