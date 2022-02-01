Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SPOT stock opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.06.
SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.