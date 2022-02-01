Spotify Technology (SPOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPOT stock opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.06.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

