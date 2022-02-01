SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

FLOW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,411. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

