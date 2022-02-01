SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

FLOW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,411. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

