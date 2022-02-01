SRB Corp Has $332.73 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SRB Corp lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 20.0% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $332,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 28,640 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

