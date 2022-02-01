SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSP Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

