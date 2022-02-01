Stipend Tops One Day Volume of $30.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $319,201.30 and $30.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.70 or 0.99993724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00252475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00162818 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00328122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001571 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,996,808 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

