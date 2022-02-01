STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($48.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.67 ($58.05).

EPA:STM opened at €41.24 ($46.34) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.10). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

