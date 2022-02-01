Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $502.69 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $502.69 or 0.01294636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $69.51 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.42 or 0.07153047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,819.83 or 0.99977713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053970 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

