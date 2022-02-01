Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

SYK opened at $248.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $222.69 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

