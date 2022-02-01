Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYK. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.83.

NYSE SYK opened at $248.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $222.69 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.695 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

