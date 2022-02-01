Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $24.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.84 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,354,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

