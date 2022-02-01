SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 938,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.73.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 40,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

