Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.15. 431,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,264. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.96 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

