Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price objective on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SUR opened at GBX 90.13 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.49. The company has a market cap of £148.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 106 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

