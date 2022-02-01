Susquehanna Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $510.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $389.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.10. KLA has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

