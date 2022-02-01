Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 42,436 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,615,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

MRTX stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,136. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $214.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

