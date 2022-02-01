Suvretta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. 2,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,453. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

