Suvretta Capital Management LLC Makes New $72.66 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 302,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Square by 8.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33.0% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 371,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,029,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.