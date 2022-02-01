SVB Leerink Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $46.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $583.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $121,305. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

