Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,595 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for 1.7% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.08% of Syneos Health worth $188,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. 6,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.18. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

