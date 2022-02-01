Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $363.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $363.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $307.58. 7,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $341.29 and its 200 day moving average is $324.02. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

