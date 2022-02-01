Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.33-$3.53 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

