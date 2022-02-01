Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 913.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TAK. Morgan Stanley cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

