Tate & Lyle plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.1823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.