Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,225 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 167,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

ACAD opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

