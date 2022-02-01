Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NS stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is -116.79%.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

