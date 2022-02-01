Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,009 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monro were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MNRO stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.80%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

