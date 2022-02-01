Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,839 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,323,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 563,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

