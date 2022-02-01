Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,556 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.