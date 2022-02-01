Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $307,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,638. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.