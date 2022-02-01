Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $307,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $6,070,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,638. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.