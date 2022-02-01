Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in nCino were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.84 and a beta of 1.02. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Stephens started coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

