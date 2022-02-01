Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $297,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after acquiring an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,501,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AI stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

