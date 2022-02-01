Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,704 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xperi were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xperi by 127.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after purchasing an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter worth $5,886,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 204,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

