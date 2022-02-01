Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 968 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

