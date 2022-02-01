Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,092,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,581 in the last three months. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

