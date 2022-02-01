Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 100,441.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $728,770 and sold 850,145 shares valued at $12,998,767. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.